‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Gets Hacked While Trying To Apologize For ‘Insensitive Tweets’

“Outer Banks” star Chase Stokes is apologizing for past social media posts.

A number of past tweets and Facebook posts have resurfaced after a Twitter user shared them. The originals were deleted but were from 2007, 2010 and 2013.

The “incentive” tweets included racial slurs and took aim at people with disabilities and the LGBTQ community. One was aimed at Justin Bieber.

“Yes. I will address this. I was not hiding,” Stokes said in a statement he shared. “I consulted in one of my closest friends just as anybody else would. I have posted insensitive tweets. My Facebook has been hacked countless times. The picture isn’t even of me or anybody I know.”

“Again, I am incredibly sorry. I really am. I hope you guys see what I am currently doing and how I am continuing to do the right thing by being respectful in today’s climate,” he added.

“This does not excuse my words, nor am I excusing myself,” he expressed. “I will continue to work towards using my platform in the same capacity I have been and doing/bringing light into the world.”

Yet shortly after he posted his apology, his Twitter account was wiped clean.

“Yo just getting back into twitter. My password was changed, figuring things out. I’m really sorry that this is all happening at once,” Stoke updated his fans on Monday night. “Somebody obviously got access to my account. So I’m trying to solve this.”