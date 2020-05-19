Court Rules Johnny Depp Can Use Former Amber Heard Employee’s Testimony In Libel Case

More details are set to emerge about the toxic relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

On Monday, a High Court justice ruled that Depp can use testimony from Heard’s former personal assistant Kate James in the upcoming libel claim against the Sun newspaper, according to the Guardian.

Depp is suing the newspaper’s publisher and executive editor over a 2018 article in which he was referred as a “wife-beater.”

He had also requested testimony from David Killackey, a mechanic who worked for himself and Heard, but that request was denied.

“I refuse to the claimant [Depp] permission to call Mr Killackey. I give permission to [Depp] to call Ms James to give evidence [to a limited] extent,” the decision read.

Depp’s ex-partner Vanessa Paradis has already testified to his character at a preliminary hearing held last week.

“I have known Johnny for more than 25 years. We’ve been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together. Through all these years I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent person and father,” she said. “He was never violent or abusive to me.”

Testimony was also submitted from Winona Ryder in the case.

“I cannot wrap my head around [Heard’s] accusations. He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me,” she said.

Heard’s spokesperson responded to Monday’s ruling, “As the judgment today shows, Mr Depp’s team has been attempting to introduce irrelevant evidence. This is one of the defining characteristics of their strategy – to adduce irrelevant evidence designed to smear Ms Heard and distract from the facts so that people do not focus on Mr. Depp’s behaviour.”