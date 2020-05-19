Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For Describing Black Face Mask On African-American Model As ‘Nude’

Kim Kardashian has been slammed for describing a solid black face mask on an African-American model as “nude.”

Kardashian recently launched a new SKIMS line of face masks, promoting them as coming in “5 shades of Nudes.”

Shop @SKIMS Face Masks in 5 shades of Nudes at https://t.co/Qsy51Sl2Sd. pic.twitter.com/BxyieouxJG — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 16, 2020

NOW AVAILABLE: @SKIMS Seamless Face Masks in 5 colors at https://t.co/Qsy51Sl2Sd. Buy 4 for $25 now and enjoy free shipping on domestic orders, while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/Ohkee1WzqI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 16, 2020

However, social media users pointed out the black model wasn’t wearing the right shade of nude in the ad.

See some of the response below.

Kimberly, is black supposed to be her nude? https://t.co/qwzkYyj9Qu — BeckyWithTheGoodHair (@Beckyy_n) May 16, 2020

you’d think this family would know shades of black skin tones considering their kids are black too and you’d think by now they would know that this is not a black nude tone but go off kimberly with your profiteering on casual racism…… https://t.co/4aX2IfZaFQ — 𝒸𝒽𝒶𝓁𝓊𝓀𝓎𝒶 (@balenciogre) May 17, 2020

The nude shade for the Black model is inaccurate, offensive, and culturally out of touch. — MARCEY LINDSEY (@MARCEYLINDSEY) May 16, 2020

You literally made the black models mask TOTALLY BLACK. You do realize black people aren’t the color black like white people aren’t paper white? The other skin tones are fine but why couldn’t you make a dark brown color? — Liz (@wednesdaycxfe) May 16, 2020

Black women deserve more than your mediocrity & laziness! Take notes: pic.twitter.com/05SCdaKqa9 — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) May 17, 2020

The color black isn’t nude for black people but go off — Alexisizzle (@alexisizzlle) May 16, 2020

Kardashian, who confirmed Monday the masks had all sold out but the team were working on more, is donating 10,000 masks to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Responds To Backlash After Launching New ‘Kimono’ Brand

Unfortunately our @skims face masks have sold out today but we’re working with our local partner in LA to produce more as quickly as possible. The next batch will be available next week – please sign up to receive more details coming soon, and thank you for your support. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 16, 2020

ET Canada has contacted the reality TV star’s rep for comment.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian’s brand has come under fire online. She previously apologized and changed the name from Kimono after being accused of cultural appropriation.