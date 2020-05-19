Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For Describing Black Face Mask On African-American Model As ‘Nude’

Kim Kardashian has been slammed for describing a solid black face mask on an African-American model as “nude.”
Kardashian recently launched a new SKIMS line of face masks, promoting them as coming in “5 shades of Nudes.”
However, social media users pointed out the black model wasn’t wearing the right shade of nude in the ad.
See some of the response below.
Kardashian, who confirmed Monday the masks had all sold out but the team were working on more, is donating 10,000 masks to support COVID-19 relief efforts.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Responds To Backlash After Launching New ‘Kimono’ Brand
ET Canada has contacted the reality TV star’s rep for comment.
This isn’t the first time Kardashian’s brand has come under fire online. She previously apologized and changed the name from Kimono after being accused of cultural appropriation.