JoJo Siwa Breaks The Internet As She Lets Her Famous High Ponytail Down In New TikTok Video

JoJo Siwa sparked an online frenzy with her latest TikTok video.

Siwa, who celebrated her 17th birthday Tuesday, posted the clip on the eve of her special day.

The “Wipe It Down Challenge” video showed her in her signature sparkly getup, including her high ponytail and massive bow, before she swapped the colourful ensemble for a more casual look.

She also took her hair down, leading fans to speculate whether this was going to be the start of something new for Siwa and her career.

The teen, who regularly responds to critics telling her to “act her age”, previously appeared on “Dance Moms” before she became a huge social media and YouTube star.

She also released singles such as “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Store” and is known for her energetic personality.

See some of the response to Siwa’s latest clip below.

Jojo Siwa's contract ends soon and shes finally loosening up, and i can get behind it pic.twitter.com/bGg2tYBgYT — Boosty.iF (@sirboosty) May 19, 2020

can’t believe jojo siwa is singlehandedly saving 2020 pic.twitter.com/Ux7eSVUBw6 — twix (@idisconnecteth) May 19, 2020

Jojo siwa finally letting her hair down and looking like a bad bitch pic.twitter.com/67cmMIN65d — Queen B (@TheBigestFandom) May 19, 2020

i am so ready for jojo siwa to be the baddest bitch ever pic.twitter.com/bFCMw9jaWK — nikki⁸⁼ᴰ (@milkmanted) May 19, 2020

reminder that jojo siwa isnt changing. dont say you like her now if you dont like her both ways. we stan jojo with or without the bow bow in this house pic.twitter.com/16iCEUI74X — ً (@Iuvlua) May 19, 2020

Her can’t be tamed era coming pic.twitter.com/25S2DA1Wmw — 𝔀𝓲𝓵𝓵. (@wiIldior) May 19, 2020

is everyone stanning jojo siwa now?? — fin ✨ (@finsvibing) May 19, 2020