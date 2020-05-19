Arnold Schwarzenegger Can’t Wait To Be A New Grandfather

Arnold Schwarzenegger is looking forward to playing with his future grandkid.

On Monday night, the actor appeared on “The Tonight Show” and was asked by Jimmy Fallon about his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt’s imminent first child.

“Yeah, can you believe that? I mean, that is really exciting news that Katherine now, you know be pregnant and have a baby—I don’t know when exactly. Sometime this summer,” Schwarzenegger said. “And, inevitably, I’m really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and have some fun.”

He continued, “I think this is kind of a unique experience. But I was just thinking about the gene pool. I mean, think about this for a second: It is part Kennedy and part—you know, there’s three gene pools here. You can do Kennedy, Schwarzenegger, and Pratt.

“I mean, we can do anything,” Schwarzenegger joked. “We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis, we can go and kill Predators with our bare hands and we go and train dinosaurs. I mean, think about this. That is a lot of power here.”

Also on the show, Schwarzenegger hilariously provided voiceovers for some classic video games.

“Pong, pong, pong,” his voice was heard saying over footage of the classic game Pong.

He also did some voice work for Street Fighter and Super Mario Bros., as well as the recent hit Animal Crossing.