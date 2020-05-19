Allison Janney On Quarantining With Her Parents: ‘The Only Shows We Can Agree On Are ‘Jeopardy!’ And ‘The Great British Baking Show”

Allison Janney is throwing back to her teen days in quarantine.

Janney, 60, is currently in lockdown with her parents: Jervis Spencer Janney, Jr. and Macy Brooks Putnam. Janney dropped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday via video chat and revealed she hasn’t spent this much time in close proximity with her parents since high school.

“We have taken to eating on tray tables in front of the TV. The only shows we can agree on are ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘The Great British Baking Show’. Those are the only two shows we can watch that we can agree on,” the Oscar winner said. “My dad, as it turns out, could have been a ‘Jeopardy!’ champion. Me, on the other hand, not so much.”

Janney also showed off her mom’s enormous collection of mementos from over the years. The actress admitted her mom might be mad for showing certain items on TV.