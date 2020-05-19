Jeremy Renner Surprises His Mom With Dream Condo Renovation On ‘Celebrity IOU’

Jeremy Renner had the sweetest surprise for his mom Valerie on Monday’s episode of HGTV Canada‘s “Celebrity IOU”.

The actor became the latest to team up with Drew and Jonathan Scott — a.k.a. the Property Brothers — and gave his mom the condo of her dreams.

The Hawkeye actor had already told Valerie he and his siblings got her a new condo in Woodland Hills, California, as opposed to Modesto, where Renner and the family grew up, so she could be closer to her kids and grandkids in Los Angeles.

However, he left out the part where he’d been working with the Scott brothers to transform the 1970s space.

The building, which was built in 1979, needed a lot of work but the group pulled it off and organize the perfect surprise.

Renner, who has transformed numerous houses in the past, said, according to the Daily Mail:“This is a place for my momma, a hub for all of us to come visit.

“My mom means everything to me. She’s given me everything and she’s sacrificed everything… she had me when she was 17 or 18 years old.”

We are back in California this week to work with @JeremyRenner, working on a huge surprise for his mom. Tune in with us! @hgtv #CelebIOU pic.twitter.com/5glrmBwVRr — Property Brothers (@PropertyBrother) May 19, 2020

Renner, who was told he had “superhero demo moves” by the Scott brothers, insisted his mom had “no idea” this was taking place.

She broke down when she saw it: “I don’t think this is my house, Jeremy.”

Melissa McCarthy and Brad Pitt are among those who have also appeared on “Celebrity IOU”. See more from McCarthy’s episode in the clip below.

“Celebrity IOU” airs on HGTV Canada.