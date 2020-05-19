Terry Crews Discusses Wife’s Cancer Battle Amid COVID Crisis

Terry Crews has had a scary few months.

On Monday, the actor appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and opened up about his wife’s recent cancer diagnosis.

Back in March, in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Crews’s wife Rebecca was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer. In the ensuing period, Rebecca went through a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery and is now cancer-free.

“We had the most crazy, scary news,” Crews told Corden. “Our world kind of came crumbling down.

“My wife is a warrior. She said, ‘Hey, wait a minute, we’re gonna fight. In fact, I’m gonna get proactive and we’re gonna go in and take care of this right away.”

Crews then brought on his wife to say hello, and to let everyone know, “I am doing great, I’m cancer-free.”

Also on the show, Crews showed off his incredible collection of Terry Crews memorabilia.

The actor has got everything from toys, to life-size busts and mannequins of himself.

“I love Terry,” he said, showing off the dressed-up mannequin. “He’s amazing.”