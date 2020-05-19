Andrew Scott Tells Us ‘Everything Is Going To Be All Right’ In Irish Poetry Reading

Andrew Scott is here to soothe all our worries away with a reading of the Irish poem Everything Is Going To Be All Right.

The Irish star of “Fleabag” and “Sherlock” is reading Derek Mahon’s poem as part of a charity initiative launched by “Game Of Thrones” alum Emilia Clarke. Posted to her Instagram, Clarke notes that Scott has dedicated his reading to the charity Men Against Cancer Ireland.

The 43-year-old actor is bathed in sunlight as he reads lines about finding comfort and beauty in the banal even in the most difficult times.

“How should I not be glad to contemplate/ the clouds clearing beyond the dormer window/ and a high tide reflected on the ceiling?” Scott’s reading of the poem begins.

“The sun rises in spite of everything,” continues Scott’s reading before the poem ends with a positive message.

“Everything is going to be all right.”