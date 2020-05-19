Andrew Scott Tells Us ‘Everything Is Going To Be All Right’ In Irish Poetry Reading

Andrew Scott is here to soothe all our worries away with a reading of the Irish poem Everything Is Going To Be All Right.
The Irish star of “Fleabag” and “Sherlock” is reading Derek Mahon’s poem as part of a charity initiative launched by “Game Of Thrones” alum Emilia Clarke. Posted to her Instagram, Clarke notes that Scott has dedicated his reading to the charity Men Against Cancer Ireland.
The 43-year-old actor is bathed in sunlight as he reads lines about finding comfort and beauty in the banal even in the most difficult times.
The beautiful, breathtaking talent that is Andrew Scott reads for us ‘Everything is Going to be All Right’ by Derek Mahon. Andrew has asked to dedicate this to Men Against Cancer Ireland @menagainstcancer Andrew we salute you! 🕺 It comes under the prescription for need for reassurance. Here’s how it reads as written in the book @thepoetrypharmacy @thepoetryremedy There are moments in life when the banal suddenly, and quite without warning, becomes the transcendent. Perhaps a shaft of afternoon light paints a familiar view an unfamiliar gold; perhaps dust in a sunbeam or the dance of sparks above a fire transport you, for a long instant, to somewhere else altogether. The almost magical-seeming reflections of ripples on a ceiling are transfixing in just the same way. In moments like these- awe-struck moments when the ferocious beauty of the everyday catches us unawares- we are often moved to a reassessment. One flash of sunlight can be all it takes to give us the sense of possibility that can change everything. As a great sufferer from depression myself, I find a small moment like this, a sudden splash of serenity and beauty, can provide the impetus needed to run my mood around. Not completely, perhaps, and not permanently- but sometimes a small push is all any of us is waiting for. Derek Mahon’s poem ‘Everything is Going to be All Right’ describes wonderfully the feeling of that little push and reassessment. And there’s something hugely powerful, too, about its final line. When my children are suffering and I hold them in my arms, it seems to be the most natural mantra in the world: Everything will be all right. There’s a comfort to those words, whether or not they’ll prove to be true. OF course, some wounds don’t heal, and some wrongs go un-righted. But in the grander sense, in the everything sense, things to tend to be all right. Too often, our pain is either in our heads or magnified beyond all proportion. If we can learn to manage it, if we can find that oasis of calm in the reflection of the waves, then we might find that out problems are not as all-consuming as we imagined. Thank you thank you Andrew! 😘
“How should I not be glad to contemplate/ the clouds clearing beyond the dormer window/ and a high tide reflected on the ceiling?” Scott’s reading of the poem begins.
“The sun rises in spite of everything,” continues Scott’s reading before the poem ends with a positive message.
“Everything is going to be all right.”