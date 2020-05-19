Steve Carell Is Over The Moon In ‘Space Force’ Trailer

Steve Carell is bringing a unique brand of chaos to outer space in the new trailer for “Space Force”.

Carell and “The Office” (U.S.) showrunner Greg Daniels co-created the upcoming 10-episode Netflix series. Carell’s seemingly inept character, definitely invoking some Michael Scott vibes, is tasked with heading the U.S. government’s new Space Force branch.

“We wanted to make sure that we were being accurate and more than respectful — I would say complimentary — of the military virtues that Steve’s character holds,” Daniels said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We have astronaut advisors, science advisors and our military advisor, Mark Vazquez, has been very useful in teaching us about military behaviour.

“Both Steve and I have relatives in the military who we love and respect, and hope are going to enjoy watching the show,” Daniels concluded.

“Space Force” premieres May 29 on Netflix.