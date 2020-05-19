Kumail Nanjiani Loves The Homemade Bread Craze: ‘It Made Me Cry For 3 Days Straight’

Kumail Nanjiani is loving the collective smell of homemade bread.

Nanjiani called into Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday. Colbert and Jake Gyllenhaal recently gushed over sourdough and that theme continued on Monday. The “Eternals” actor expressed his joy in seeing people celebrate something as pure as baking bread.

“Just the pride that people had in what they had made, this really small thing, you know, we’re in this world where everything’s out of our control but they’re making these loaves of bread,” Nanjiani told Colbert. “And it just made me cry for three days straight.”

“It’s the staff of life. You want to do something that’s useful and nourishing and a creation at the same time — and simple,” Colbert replied. “In all this chaos and uncertainty you want to do something simple and beautiful.”

