Cole Sprouse Shows Off His Quarantine Moustache, Shares Thoughts On A ‘Suite Life’ Reboot After 15 Years

Cole Sprouse discussed his new moustache, the next season of “Riverdale”, “The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody”, and more during his “Tonight Show” appearance Monday.

Jimmy Fallon quizzed Sprouse on his new facial hair, with the actor joking he was using quarantine to see if he could grow a ‘stache seeing as he’s “going to play 17 for the next 80 years” of his life.

“My brother and I have been in violent competition for whose facial hair is more robust,” he said, referring to his twin Dylan Sprouse.

Fallon also asked Sprouse about “Riverdale”, with the star, who plays Jughead Jones in the series, saying: “As of now we’re waiting like the rest of the entertainment industry to hear an exact date when people can start going back.”

He added of season 5, “I think creatively we’re doing a five-year time jump. That’ll take place two or three episodes into the season, which is nice, because the fanbase was starting to go, ‘All right, maybe these kids aren’t 17 anymore, worried about graduation.'”

Fallon then mentions the show that Sprouse grew up on with his brother, “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody”, which recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary.

When asked why it’s still so popular, Sprouse shared, “The kids shows fit in these golden nostalgic little bubbles. There’s always this tendency to glorify the things that we grew up with. I think our show has held the test of time. The audience has been revived in a couple places in cases like Disney+.”

He said of a potential revival, “I don’t think it should be done, if I’m being honest. There’s a huge potential to kind of demolish that perfect little golden memory of a program if you go back and you revive it.

“I’m not the biggest fan of the sequel and the spinoff thing,” insisting people are now at completely different stages of their lives.