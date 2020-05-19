Kelly Clarkson Sings ‘We Are Family’ With Help From Essential Workers

By Corey Atad.

Kelly Clarkson is celebrating essential workers in the best way.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Covers ‘You Say’ In First Responders Tribute

On Tuesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host debuted another at-home Kellyoke video, this time singing the Sister Sledge classic “We Are Family”.

Clarkson had essential and front-line workers, including grocery store employees and delivery drivers, join her remotely by dancing and singing along.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Covers Annie Lennox’s ‘Little Bird’ At Home

Clarkson was also joined by her backing band and their family members to really get in the spirit of the song.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP