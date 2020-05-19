’90 Day Fiancé”s Big Ed Talks His Breakup With Rose, Says He Loved Her ‘Very, Very Much’

It’s officially the end for “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” season 4 couple Ed Brown and Rosemarie Vega.

During a virtual interview with ET Canada’s Roz Weston, internet sensation “Big Ed” opens up about the breakup from his now-ex and reveals he’s still processing what happened.

“We have parted ways, with a heavy heart,” says Ed. “The breakup is so fresh that I’m just going to keep an open mind.”

Ed, 54, explains that no matter what fans read online, Rose, 23, is someone he “loved very, very much.”

“We wanted different things. Rose wanted what she wanted, and I wanted what I wanted,” explains Ed. “We just weren’t in alignment.”

One of the factors contributing to the breakup was their disagreement about having children. Ed, who has a 29-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, dropped a bombshell on Rose, telling her that he doesn’t want to have any more children and already set up appointments to get a vasectomy.

Rose pointed out that Ed was never honest with her about his plans to get a vasectomy but Ed reveals expanding their family was never a major topic of conversation throughout their relationship.

“She had slightly mentioned that she wanted a baby girl and that was it, that was all we talked about kids, it was a one-time convo when we first met and I honestly kind of forgot about it.”

Ed also addresses his treatment of Rose on the show, including when he asked her to take an STD test and told her she had bad breath, which she said was due to having an ulcer.

“It really did piss her off when I asked her to take the STD test,” says the reality star. “I was very concerned with her hygiene, I obviously didn’t handle that in the right way, I thought balancing the lingerie with the toothpaste was a good idea, that backfired!”

But Ed admits he was never trying to purposefully hurt Rose: “It’s been a while since I’ve been in a relationship, I wasn’t trying to be offensive in any way and never have I said anything negative nor will I ever about Rose. I have respect for her.”

When it comes to moving forward and finding a new love, Ed says he got 37 marriage proposals online and he “accepted every one of them.”

“90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days” airs Sunday nights on TLC.

Watch our full interview with Ed below.