Kristin Davis Admits She’d Prefer To Be Quarantined With Her ‘Sex And The City’ Character Charlotte Over The Others: ‘She’d Be Prepared’

Kristin Davis knows Charlotte York would be the ultimate quarantine buddy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The actress joined Tuesday’s at-home episode of Global’s “The Talk” and gushed about Charlotte, her iconic character on “Sex And The City”, admitting she and Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, would be her first picks as isolation partners.

“First of all, Charlotte for sure, I would want to be quarantined [with] because she’d be prepared,” Davis told “The Talk” co-hosts. “She would have stocked up for like six months; everything would be very very clean; she would have all the Clorox wipes, like hoarded, you know, in her pantry.”

She added, “So I would definitely want to be with Charlotte for that element, but I think most fun would probably be Samantha. But on the other hand, I don’t know how she would like, be cooped up, you know what I’m saying?”

But according to Davis, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mirada Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) have their benefits to quarantine life too: “And then Carrie, you know, would be so thoughtful and witty and funny, and I think that Miranda would just be like working. You know, she’d be on the zoom. She’d be so focused, but it would be a fascinating show.”

And when asked if she’s joined her former co-stars for a “Sex and the City” quarantine style, Davis revealed, “I would do it.”

“Sex And The City” ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2004 before rebooting as two blockbuster movies.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.