Ed Sheeran Donates $289,000 To His Former School

Ed Sheeran is giving back to his former school.

Sheeran, who attended Thomas Mills School in Framlingham, Suffolk, U.K., donated ~$289,000 (£170,000) to help buy items such as MacBooks, cameras, and a photography darkroom, NME reported.

The donations were made over a two-year period via the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation.

The musician met his now-wife Cherry Seaborn at the school.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Gives Surprise Music Lesson To Primary School Students

A report from the charity’s trustees stated: “Following grants to Thomas Mills School, this has enabled them to successfully upgrade their Art, IT and Music rooms for students to improve their educational performance.

“Soundproofing, a new photography studio, and several high-end composition and recording software programs have been purchased and installed.”

Richard Hanley, the school director of music, added, “Pupils and staff at this school are fortunate to have a benefactor who knows and appreciates the value of the arts in education, how important they are and how they can indeed change lives.”

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Is Still Paying Wages For His London Bar Staff During The Pandemic

Sheeran also gave a local primary school ~$17,000 (£10,000), and the same amount to the Aldeburgh Hospital League of Friends.

The star, who was named the richest musician in the U.K. aged 30 or under, is now thought to be worth almost $340 million.