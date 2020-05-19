Keith Urban Explains How Wife Nicole Kidman Broke Her Ankle

Keith Urban is revealing how Nicole Kidman injured herself. During an appearance on “The Project”, the 52-year-old singer said that it was a simple trip that made Kidman, 52, break her ankle.

“About five weeks ago she was running around the neighbourhood as she does and just didn’t see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle,” he said. “And so she’s been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still sort of getting through it.”

“Her spirits have been amazing, I gotta say,” he added. “She’s been handling it way better than I would’ve.”

During an interview with ET, Urban further discussed Kidman’s attitude following her injury, even praising her for attending his recent show at a drive-in theatre that he put on for healthcare workers.

“She is a trouper, because there she was last night out there amongst all the folks, huddling around with her boot and her mask on,” Urban said.