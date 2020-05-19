Zoey Deutch Opens Up About Coronavirus Battle: ‘I Continued Testing Positive For A Month’

Zoey Deutch has opened up about her coronavirus battle.

Deutch revealed she caught the virus a while back in a new essay for Vulture.

The actress wrote, “I had the coronavirus early on, before the shutdown, and a group of my friends also got it. People keep asking me, ‘Where did you get it?’ and I wish I knew. I feel like I could have spoken in a more eloquent way about my experience had I known. I continued testing positive for a month, which is longer than they’re saying you’re supposed to.”

She insisted, “I’m okay now,” adding: “I’m so grateful for my health and I also feel guilty, in a way, for making it out okay. I think this virus is bringing up so many conflicting emotions. I have to say I’m also so grateful for my inherent neuroses, which caused me to stay inside before I was supposed to. I’ve been quarantined longer than there was a mandated shut-in.”

Deutch also spoke about some of her symptoms, admitting she and her friends all experienced the virus differently.

“My experience was that me and my friends who got it all had such drastically different symptoms. I had a sore throat and felt totally delirious, like I was losing my mind. It was different than the normal ‘me feeling like I’m losing my mind,'” the star shared. “One of my friends only lost taste and smell. One went to the hospital with the ‘normal’ symptoms, but another friend had absolutely no symptoms at all. I stayed inside for almost two months, and I still very minimally go out, with a mask.”

She continued, “I am so lucky to be healthy, that I’m safe and not immunocompromised and have access to doctors; I am incredibly privileged. But not everyone shares that privilege — so we need to be extra careful for those who don’t by wearing masks.”