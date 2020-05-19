Rumer Willis Shares Uplifting Message Of Body Positivity Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: ‘It’s Really Important To Be Present’

Rumer Willis wants her Instagram followers to focus on self-love during these uncertain times.

The actress, 31, took to Instagram on Tuesday to get candid about the struggles to “find a new routine” while staying healthy while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In her post, sporting a set of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, Willis said, “This is just an appreciation post for my body because I think it’s important to celebrate ourselves. Not because we lost weight or we are a certain size or because we have a rare moment when a photo looks ‘how we think it should to be accepted by mainstream.'”

RELATED: Rumer Willis Recalls Calling 9-1-1 When Mom Demi Moore Had A Seizure After Doing Drugs

“My body does so much for me and works so hard for me,” she continued. “But more often than not the only thing it hears it what is wrong with it. What is lacking or what there is too much of. I am a fault of this all too often… Being in quarantine and struggling to find a new routine and not using food to find comfort when you are stuck at home all day is hard. Finding discipline to workout from home and eat healthy is hard and it’s okay not to be perfect, I’m certainly not.”

And instead of stressing over the little things, Willis urges her followers to give themselves a break, “You will never be happy if that is the case because there will always be something wrong,” Rumer added. “When we look in the mirror or at a photo we usually just go to all the things ‘wrong’ not the unique beauty.”

RELATED: Tallulah And Rumer Willis Compare Mom Demi Moore’s Relapse To ‘A Monster’ On ‘Red Table Talk’

Adding that it’s more important to “find ways to be happy where you are at” rather than making “being a perfect size or weight or hair colour or body shape some goal that you can only find happiness and acceptance of you reach it.”

She later shared a clip discussing the post, “I think that I realized even in me posting a photo and saying all of those things about loving myself, it’s really hard to look at someone because I even do it,” she said. “When I look at someone who’s taken a great photo and it’s talking about body image and loving themselves that when I see a good photo, part of me wants to be like, well f–k you, you’re perfect. So you know, why are you even complaining? Or how could you even begin to have issues?”

“I compare myself to others and it’s really difficult,” she explained. “I think it’s really important to be present and I don’t know, just be vulnerable.”

Willis is isolating in Idaho with her siblings, mom Demi Moore and dad Bruce Willis.