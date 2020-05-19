Ellen DeGeneres Spotlights Teacher Going Through Chemo While Teaching Classes Remotely

Ellen DeGeneres is appreciating teachers all month long.

On Tuesday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the host turned the spotlight on Wil Loesel, an 8th grade math teacher who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in March.

As the COVID-19 crisis has raged on, Loesel has continued teaching his classes remotely, all while undergoing chemotherapy.

“He has even taught from his hospital bed,” DeGeneres remarked. “I’m sending my love to you, Wil.”

As a surprise, DeGeneres arranged a $25,000 donation to help Loesel cover his medical costs in this difficult time.