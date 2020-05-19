Meghan McCain Says Barack Obama Is To Blame For America’s Culture War

Meghan McCain is once against courting controversy.

On “The View” this week, Whoopi Goldberg got a discussion going about a clip of Barack Obama in which he made a rare jab at Donald Trump over his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully — finally — torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge,” Obama said in an address to America’s graduates. “If the world’s going to get better, it’s going to be up to you.”

After the clip, Joy Behar chimed in, “I’m giddy about this. I’m really looking forward to watching the brilliant law professor take on the quasi-literate reality show host. This is going to be good!”

McCain, though, wasn’t pleased with Obama’s comments in the least.

“Obviously, everyone on the left has basically appointed President Obama as nothing short of a saint,” she said, noting that she and other conservatives feel differently.

“I will say: The culture war that I believe is real and is raging in this country, I believe was ushered in with his administration and then exacerbated in the Trump administration,” she continued, “and if the election were held today I do believe Trump would be re-elected.”

She added, “We have to start talking to each other in the middle, and we have to start talking about the faults on both sides, because he was not a perfect president. And I don’t think a perfect president would have ushered in the era of Trump.”

Goldberg then responded, referencing Trump’s racist attacks on Obama over the years, “Listen, this man has been battered by this particular guy in the White House for almost five years.”

On Twitter, users slammed McCain for placing the blame for the culture war on Obama.

Meghan McCain blaming Obama for trump is like my ex husband blaming me for marrying his new shitty wife — Mayday Mindy🌊 (@maydaymindy9) May 19, 2020

Biden and Obama were both kind to Meghan McCain when her father died. But Biden receives a level of respect she’ll never give Obama. There’s an obvious reason for that, and black people need to stop fooling themselves when in a similar situation. — Stephen Robinson (@SER1897) May 19, 2020

John McCain before he died asked Barack Obama to speak at his funeral So to watch his daughter bash the man that her father wanted to speak over his casket says more that Meghan McCain is just a horrible fucking person — ABlackWomanWhoDontGiveAF*ck (@battletested5) May 18, 2020

Awwww is Meghan McCain still bitter that PRESIDENT OBAMA kicked her dad's ass? She is a JOKE. #TheView — Susie Hopper (@september_gurl) May 18, 2020

During another portion of the show, McCain sparred with her co-hosts about the protests taking place throughout the U.S. demanding the economy reopen despite the accompanying loss of life that will bring about during the pandemic.

“What this is really about is the ‘haves’ not wanting the ‘have nots’ to survive this and that is really, really serious,” said Sunny Hostin. “We have the money. We just don’t seem to have the money to save these people. This is what that’s about.”