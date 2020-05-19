Britney Spears ‘Felt Like An Ugly Duckling’ As A Child

Britney Spears became a sex symbol over the course of her adult music career but there was a time in her life where she was eager to hide her face.

RELATED: Britney Spears Thanks Fans For ‘Sticking With Me’

Spears showed off her bangs on Monday and shared a story from her youth. The “Toxic” singer explained how she used bangs as a child to cover her face. At one point, she got rid of the bangs because a modelling agency told her she “wasn’t pretty enough.”

“I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade and I remember like it was yesterday,” the singer wrote. “It was such a big deal to expose my forehead… only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off.

“All the beauty pageant girls did it but I never felt beauty pageants were my thing,” Spears continued. “I had bad teeth and felt like an ugly duckling.”

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Gives First Interview About The Drowning Incident

It looks like the bangs could make a comeback.