‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Carice Van Houten Defends Show From Final Season Backlash

Carice van Houten says the “Game of Thrones” writers didn’t deserve the backlash they received following the series finale last year.

The Melisandre actress spoke with Insider about the show and the “extreme” reaction the final season got.

“I loved the ending. I loved the randomness of just picking a king,” van Houten said. “That’s why I loved the first season, the guy who actually was king [Robert Baratheon], didn’t want to be king, so we already got a lesson in the beginning: ‘Why are you striving for that sort of power when, obviously, it doesn’t make you happy?'”

Talking about the ending of the show, in which Bran Stark was named ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, the actress admitted, “I loved the randomness and clumsiness of picking some guy, which is very representative of the world right now, as crazy people are ruling the world. I thought it was a great comparison.”

And while Van Houten understands the disappointment some felt at the final season, she defended the show overall.

“The fact that some people were so disappointed is because everything before that was so good,” she said. “So it feels a bit ungrateful. You’ve had such great times and then yeah, you’re going to be disappointed because it’s not going to go exactly how you anticipated. Of course, you’re going to have all sorts of criticisms and I just thought it was a sign of how good the show was.”

As for some of the more violent backlash, Van Houten said, “People sometimes take it too far and get too personal, but I can’t take that seriously. I just thought it’s people being really emotional about this show. It just always amazes me how people can go behind their computer and just type ‘die b***h die,’ I’m fascinated by that human psyche.”

She also responded to the idea of a petition to remake the final season of the show with new writers taking the helm.

“That’s beyond fandom. That’s extremism. That’s scary,” van Houten said. “Knowing the writers and knowing how f**king great they are, they don’t deserve that. I think they are probably cool enough to deal with that but still, they are human beings, they are trying to make a good product.”