Criss Angel Opens Up About 6-Year-Old Son’s Cancer Battle

Criss Angel is getting candid about his son’s cancer fight.

In a new interview with DailyMailTV, the 52-year-old illusionist opened up about how his faith has helped him to deal with 6-year-old Johnny Crisstopher’s cancer diagnosis.

“I just know that everything is going to be okay and that there’s a greater purpose, and I’m here to do that purpose and that greater work,” he said. “And we are very positive because we have faith and with faith, there’s hope, and without it, it’s potentially devastating to not have hope.”

Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, Angel talked about the important of supporting cancer victims, who are more at risk.

“These kids that get affected, it has a profound effect on them. They look at things differently,” he said. “They don’t take things for granted. They’re in the moment and the moment is what we all have to be in and have to reflect on because we don’t know if we’re going to have the next moment.

Angel added, “I cannot be any more proud of a 6-year-old boy who sees the world that way.”

Johnny was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at 2-years-old. In December 2019, Angel announced the cancer had returned.