Noah Cyrus Has ‘The End Of Everything’ On Her Mind In New Music Video

Noah Cyrus is asking big questions in the new visuals for “The End Of Everything”.

Cyrus documents the entirety of Earth’s existence in her new music video. The animated timelapse takes the audience from Earth’s origins all the way to its eventual demise. The gentle acoustic nature of the song contrasts nicely with the weight of the subject matter.

“The inspiration behind this song changed my life,” Cyrus said in a statement. “It’s all inspired by a timelapse video of the universe I saw by John Boswell, who also directed my video for this song. For me, it really put into perspective how short-lived our moments here as humans are “Situations from when I was younger started entering my head that I wanted to apologize for.”

“There were people I wanted to reach out to that I hadn’t checked in on in a while. There were wrongs that I felt needed to be made right. I realized I needed to appreciate the current moment more and to let the ones I love know I love them,” she continued. “The message that what we have RIGHT NOW is what matters. Nothing else.”

“The End of Everything” is the title track from Cyrus’ The End of Everything EP.