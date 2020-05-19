Kelly Clarkson Lists Her Stunning California Home For $10M

Kelly Clarkson is parting ways with her West Coast home, listing her mansion in Encino, California for $9.995 million.

The Encino home is one of several owned by the “Kelly Clarkson Show” host, along with a waterfront mansion in Tennessee and a ranch in Montana, where she and her family are staying during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the nearly 10,000-square-foot Encino home was built in 2018, and boasts numerous outdoor venues for outdoor entertaining.

Along with formal living and dining rooms, the eight-bedroom home includes a stunning master suite with its own private patio, along with 11 baths, expansive kitchen and adjacent family room.

Take a virtual tour of the home in the video above, while photos of the home can be viewed below.

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

