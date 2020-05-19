Rainn Wilson Puts Billie Eilish Through Round 2 Of ‘The Office’ Trivia

Billie Eilish continues to stake her claim as the ultimate Dwight fan.

Rainn Wilson invited Eilish to take part in round two of “The Office” trivia challenge. Wilson and Eilish first met on Billboard‘s “QUIZZED” series. After some intense fangirling, Eilish proved her worth as a superfan of “The Office”. At the time, Eilish watched the show a measly 12 times. Since then, she has bumped it up to 15 full cycles.

Wilson and Eilish recently caught up for another go of trivia on SoulPancake’s Instagram. During the chat, Eilish also dished on the peaks and lows of her creativity in quarantine.

“It’s been very uninspiring to create, for me at least,” Eilish told Wilson. “In the beginning, I did not want to make a thing. I was not creative, I didn’t want to do anything, I didn’t want to make music, I didn’t want to write anything. Luckily that kind of switched and I got to making stuff, and I made a bunch of stuff.”

Wilson most recently performed alongside Kate Winslet and Susan Sarandon in “Blackbird”. He voices Lex Luthor in the animated film “Justice League Dark: Apokolips War” and will star alongside Sasha Lane in the Amazon Prime Video series “Utopia”.