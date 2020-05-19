‘Fraggle Rock’ Jams Out On Apple TV+ With Alanis Morissette, Tiffany Haddish And More

“Fraggle Rock” is pulling out all the stops for the season finale of “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” on Apple TV+.

RELATED: The Fraggles Are Back In ‘Rock On!’ Series On Apple TV+

The latest episode of the rebooted Jim Henson classic featured musician Jason Mraz. The May 26 finale will up the ante with a star-studded edition of “Dance Your Cares Away”. Alanis Morissette, Common, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish and Ziggy Marley will all take part in next week’s finale.

The finale was shot with social distancing in mind and will see Morissette, NPH, Haddish, Common and Marley interacting with Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Travelling Matt.

RELATED: Steve Carell Is Over The Moon In ‘Space Force’ Trailer

You can stream the “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” on Apple TV+.