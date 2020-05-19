Nick Viall Calls Out Hannah Brown On Her ‘Really Terrible Apology’ For Using The N-Word

Nick Viall has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, and his opinion on Hannah Brown’s recent controversy is no different.

RELATED: Hannah Brown And Rachel Lindsay Planned To Discuss N-Word Controversy Live Together, Source Says

In the new episode of his podcast, “The Viall Files”, the former “Bachelor” is the latest alumnus to call out Brown on filming herself saying the n-word.

“Listen, Hannah Brown has a massive platform. She has been very outspoken about her desire to be a role model specifically to young women out there. She has talked about it a lot. ‘When I was a young girl, this. When I was a young girl, that.’ And quite frankly, her going on Instagram Live – whether she was inebriated or not – and using that word in any context whatsoever is not being a role model,” Viall expressed on the podcast. “Certainly not a good one. And she has to be held to a high standard. We all do. And it is very disappointing to see. Honestly, her initial response was disappointing.”

RELATED: Tyler Cameron Reacts To Rachel Lindsay Condemning Hannah Brown’s Use Of The N-Word

The 39-year-old made it clear that he doesn’t think that the former “Bachelorette” is a racist, but he did state that he wasn’t impressed with her Instagram story apology.

“She has since posted a written apology on her Instagram Stories that is set to expire. As Rachel said on her Instagram Live, that doesn’t read as sincere. We don’t know whether that came from her heart or if it came from her publicist,” he said.

Viall continued: “The only authentic reaction right now, as it stands as this Monday morning, is what she just said on her Instagram Live. Frankly, that’s a really, really terrible apology and really insincere and it comes across as, again, ignorant to what she’s speaking on.”

RELATED: Rachel Lindsay Blasts Hannah Brown’s Apology, ‘It’s Easy To Hide Behind Words’

The controversy, of course, made headlines over the weekend, and since then, many members of Bachelor Nation have voiced their disapproval of the situation, including Rachel Lindsay and Tyler Cameron.

According to Viall, many alumni have had less than positive experiences with the 25-year-old former pageant queen.

“Nothing in line with what we just talked about, more in line with the typical… someone’s feeling themselves a little extra. And we’ve all been there, especially as leads, there’s always been moments where maybe we needed to be checked,” Viall explained. “But with Hannah, it seemed to be the norm. It’s like everyone you talk to in Bachelor Nation had their Hannah Brown story.”

“The reason you haven’t heard that from ‘Bachelor’ people, to be totally honest, is they’re afraid of Hannah and her fans and, specifically, they are afraid of Hannah’s willingness to steer her fans’ energy in the direction of her critics. And that’s why you haven’t heard it,” he continued.

“If you’re a fan of Hannah, you should not be defending this. If you are Hannah, you should go on your platform and you should tell your fans who are defending it to stop doing it. You have a responsibility and an opportunity to do that,” added Viall.