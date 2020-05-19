Justin Bieber Celebrates Sister Jazmyn’s Birthday With Star-Studded Video Featuring His Famous Friends

Justin Bieber is one heckuva big brother.

To celebrate the 11th birthday of his half-sister, Jazmyn (a.k.a. Jazzy), the “Yummy” singer put together a special birthday video he shared on Instagram, featuring a star-studded roster of celebrities sending her their best wishes.

The video begins with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith and their kids, Willow and Jaden, followed by messages from Romeo Beckham, a bushy-bearded DJ Khaled, “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Zendaya, Kevin Hart and more.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAZZY,” Bieber wrote in an all-caps caption. “SOME VERY SPECIAL PEOPLE CAME TOGETHER TO SHOW YOU HOW LOVED AND SPECIAL YOU ARE.”