Justin Bieber Celebrates Sister Jazmyn’s Birthday With Star-Studded Video Featuring His Famous Friends

By Brent Furdyk.

Justin Bieber. Photo: CP Images
Justin Bieber. Photo: CP Images

Justin Bieber is one heckuva big brother.

To celebrate the 11th birthday of his half-sister, Jazmyn (a.k.a. Jazzy), the “Yummy” singer put together a special birthday video he shared on Instagram, featuring a star-studded roster of celebrities sending her their best wishes.

The video begins with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith and their kids, Willow and Jaden, followed by messages from Romeo Beckham, a bushy-bearded DJ Khaled, “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Zendaya, Kevin Hart and more.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Spends Quality Time With His Younger Siblings While In Canada

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAZZY,” Bieber wrote in an all-caps caption. “SOME VERY SPECIAL PEOPLE CAME TOGETHER TO SHOW YOU HOW LOVED AND SPECIAL YOU ARE.”

Click to View Gallery

Justin Bieber’s Hair Evolution

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP