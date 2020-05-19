Drew Barrymore Plans Virtual Taco Night For Charity

Drew Barrymore wants to have you over for some virtual tacos.

The actress is joining forces with No Kid Hungry for a generous $1 million donation, while also giving fans a social distanced taco night via Instagram Live. No Kid Hungry is currently working to raise awareness for children affected by the coronavirus.

“You start to wonder how you can even make a difference as an individual,” Barrymore told CNN. “I think picking something that really speaks to you is important. School feeding has been that theme [for me] and this was before I had children. In fact, I think it was the push I needed to have this awareness and concern and care maybe before I did become a parent.”

“We must come together, I see people taking care of each other in a way that is so profound. It is understandable to lose hope. I wake up every day and it is not easy for me to find it some days. It’s not easy for anyone to find it some days,” she added. “We have been through things before, we will continue to go through things as a society and in our own personal lives… when we lift each other up, we don’t come down or drown from lifting someone else – we rise with them.”

Aside from her weekly #TacoTuesday nights with her family, Barrymore is also homeschooling her two daughters, Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6.

“Hot mess!” she said of her attempt to teach from home. “I couldn’t get my daughter to do her math homework today because I am supposed to be her teacher, her friend and her parent… children need more than their parents. I think we are going to have to approach everything as a new normal and things are going to change. That is the hard news and the good news is hopefully things that were not discussable, or potential or possible are now going to be on the table to discuss: working from home, less travel, less commuting, safer approaches.”

Barrymore’s Instagram Live taco night will take place Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. ET on her Instagram.