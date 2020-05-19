Elizabeth Hurley Poses In Iconic Versace Dress From 21 Years Ago

Elizabeth Hurley is digging into her closet while in quarantine.

The actress pulled out her iconic iridescent cowl-neck Versace dress from the 1999 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards for Harper’s Bazaar’s #TurnUpNotIn project amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The project from the mag gets celebs to pose in glamorous fashions around their houses.

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley Says She Wants To ‘Fall Madly In Love With Someone’ After Coronavirus Lockdown

“Just hanging at home watching tv for Harper’s Bazaar in a Versace dress I wore 21 years ago to the #cfdaawards,” she captioned the sexy shot before adding hashtags. “#Lockdown #NineWeeksTomorrow #TurnUpNotIn.”

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley Talks Motherhood, Marriage & More With ‘Tatler’ Magazine

Back in 1999, when Hurley debuted the iconic look, the actress walked the red carpet with then-boyfriend Hugh Grant.

Laverne Cox, Normani and Helena Christensen also participated in the magazine’s #TurnUpNotIn challenge.