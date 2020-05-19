Elizabeth Hurley Poses In Iconic Versace Dress From 21 Years Ago

Elizabeth Hurley is digging into her closet while in quarantine.
The actress pulled out her iconic iridescent cowl-neck Versace dress from the 1999 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards for Harper’s Bazaar’s #TurnUpNotIn project amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The project from the mag gets celebs to pose in glamorous fashions around their houses.
“Just hanging at home watching tv for Harper’s Bazaar in a Versace dress I wore 21 years ago to the #cfdaawards,” she captioned the sexy shot before adding hashtags. “#Lockdown #NineWeeksTomorrow #TurnUpNotIn.”
Back in 1999, when Hurley debuted the iconic look, the actress walked the red carpet with then-boyfriend Hugh Grant.
Laverne Cox, Normani and Helena Christensen also participated in the magazine’s #TurnUpNotIn challenge.
@lavernecox shares how she’s sheltering-in-place-in-style #TurnUpNotIn • Who are you home with, and how do you support each other? “I'm alone. Meditation, breath work and turning off the news have all been valuable self care tools.” • What charitable cause are you giving to during the COVID-19 outbreak? “A few: the ‘Help Us Send Dinner to Healthcare Heroes in NYC’ GoFundMe, @trinitys_place, and @illbethereproject.” link in bio
@normani shares how she’s sheltering-in-place in style. #TurnUpNotIn • What’s the first place you’ll go when we’re able to move freely again? “I would definitely have to say the studio (and possibly @saltandstraw). I have been working and recording in the confinements of my home, but nothing truly compares to being in the physical presence of my friends and feeling each other’s energy. I’m also a super introvert and just might have a problem with leaving my home once this is all over.” • What charitable cause are you giving to during the COVID-19 outbreak? “I’ve been a strong advocate of supporting small local businesses and feeding families in need. It’s also been equally as important to me to be vocal about safety, social distancing, and awareness during this COVID-19 crisis. I’m all about strength in community, especially as it relates to my Southern roots and keeping everyone uplifted and as educated as possible during this time. I’m currently working with a handful of different organizations to bring financial relief and medical support to families in both Houston, Texas, and New Orleans. I’m hopeful for healthier and happier times ahead of us to come sooner than later.” link in bio
@helenachristensen shares how she’s sheltering-in-place in style. #TurnUpNotIn • Who are you home with, and how do you support each other? “I’m in upstate New York with my son and my friend Camilla. We stay as active as we can, both physically and artistically, to stay calm and focused in our heads. We do a lot of photo shoots and little films. It has been a blessing to have nature right outside. I also have been cooking a lot and tidying up, watching movies, and looking through books. The fact that I get to be with my son all over again has been like a beautiful gift handed to me from the universe in this difficult time.” • What charitable cause are you giving to during the COVID-19 outbreak? “We’re raising money via our website staerkandchristensen.com to donate to @citymeals as they’re providing homebound elderly New Yorkers with meals during this quarantine period when even more people need their wonderful service. This pandemic is about a lot of things but I feel it’s important that the world regard the elderly from a new perspective, one that sees more attention and care being provided and, more than anything, more respect and love.”