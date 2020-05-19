Stephen Colbert Busts Elmo’s New Talk Show For Copying ‘The Late Show’

“Sesame Street” favourite Elmo dropped in for a virtual visit on Monday night’s edition of Global‘s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” .

During the conversation, Elmo offered an update on how the denizens of Sesame Street are coping with the pandemic. Oscar the Grouch, he pointed out, is doing particularly well at the moment, since “there’s a lot to be grouchy about.”

The furry red monster’s main purpose, however, was to plug his new talk show, “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo”, and “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert had a bone to pick with his new TV competitor.

“I noticed it’s called ‘The Not Too Late Show’, I see what you’re doing there,” Colbert said. “I can see that you’re copying me.”

“No way,” responded the incredulous monster, trying to laugh off the comparison as Colbert pointed out the title sounds “awfully close to ‘The Late Show’.”

“But not too close,” Elmo pointed out, revealing he checked things out first with the letters “T” and “M.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.