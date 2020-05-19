Ruby Rose Exits ‘Batwoman’ Ahead Of 2nd Season: ‘Not A Decision I Made Lightly’

When “Batwoman” returns for its second season, star Ruby Rose will not be reprising her role as the titular superhero.

As Deadline reports, Rose has announced she’s exiting the Vancouver-shot CW drama.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to ‘Batwoman’ next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles,” Rose said in a statement.

“I am beyond appreciative to [exec producers] Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created,” she continued, also thanking Warner Bros. Television head Peter Roth and The CW’s president, Mark Pedowitz, “and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful.”

Neither Rose, the network, the studio nor the series’ producers shed any light on the reason behind Rose’s decision.

Meanwhile, the show must go on, and producers are now on the hunt to cast a new actress in the role.

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” read a joint statement from Warner Bros. Television and The CW. “The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”