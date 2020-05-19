Jennifer Lawrence Describes Her Pandemic Drinking Schedule On ‘Amy Schumer Learns To Cook’

Jennifer Lawrence made a surprise cameo during the latest episode of “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook”, the comedian’s new Food Network series in which her husband — professional chef Chris Fischer — shares recipes while Schumer tries to follow along… but mostly drinks.

In the episode, reports Us Weekly, Schumer calls up Lawrence to quiz her about her favourite type of wine as she was enjoying a glass of chardonnay.

“Oh, I just woke up,” Lawrence jokes when she answers.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Isn’t Impressed With BFF Amy Schumer’s Early Bedtime As A New Mom

“We’re drinking chardonnay because, as you know, I like an oaky chard,” Schumer says. “What kind of wine do you like? I don’t remember because I’m a bad friend.”

Lawrence has a fast answer: “Sauvignon blanc,” she responds. “I mean, [that’s] if I’m drinking white, which I think is mainly for sluts.”