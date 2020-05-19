Sia Reveals She’s Adopted 2 Teenage Boys ‘Who Were Aging Out Of The Foster Care System’

She also opened up about how she and her sons are faring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other. But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them,” she said.

In another part of the interview, she discussed how she once relentlessly flirted with a 21-year-old Harry Styles, despite being nearly 15 years older.

“He was just this young, cute, little charismatic person. I didn’t know at the time who he was,” she explained.

“He’s super flirtatious and I realized who he was and I introduced myself to him and he was like ‘Oh, I know’.”

Sia also chatted about her upcoming movie and how she used the power of social media to convince Kate Hudson to star in it.