Jason Momoa Hits The Highway In A Vintage 1947 Harley

Jason Momoa is following the time-tested advice of rockers Steppenwolf, following the band’s advice in their 1968 hit “Born to Be Wild” to “get your motor running… head out on the highway.”

The “Aquaman” star demonstrated that this week when he hit the road atop a vintage 1947 Harley Davidson motorcycle, hitting some backroads on the outskirts of Los Angeles.

Momoa took a drive to The Old Place, a venerated Malibu watering hole with a long history.

“SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL,” Momoa wrote in the caption accompanying some photos of his trip that he shared on Instagram.

“It’s hard out there for everyone but trying to support our small businesses,” he continued. “THE OLD PLACE one on my all time favourite places is open saturday and sunday for take out. steaks for now. sorry vegetarians. have to wait till they can open fully. hopefully soon.”

He added: “I brought my mask but i forgot to put it on cause i was happy and i was smiling. don’t be stupid like me. wear it. love ya @morganrunyon your one of the greats aloha.”