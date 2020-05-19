Jason Derulo Pretends To Chip His Teeth While Eating Corn On The Cob With A Power Drill

There are several tried-and-trued ways to enjoy corn on the cob. Affixing it to a power drill, however, is not one of them.

Jason Derulo ignored that, however, and shared a TikTok video (which he later posted on Instagram) in which he gives it a shot.

“Hey, have ya’ll seen this,” he says in the video. “I’ve always wanted to try it. Life hack.”

RELATED: Jason Derulo’s TikTok Skillet Cookie Has Twitter Confused And Amazed

With that, he takes a piece of corn attached to a power drill and moves it to his mouth.

Things seem to start off well, with Derulo appearing to enjoy the fast-rotating corn until all of a sudden he shrieks, covers his mouth and then opens wide, revealing his two front teeth have been sawed in half — presumably a prank he’s playing on his followers.