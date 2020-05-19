Lorde Offers Update On Upcoming Album, Teases ‘F**king Good’ New Music

Lorde has been hard at work on her new album, and on Tuesday the “Royals” singer offered an update to fans via a lengthy newsletter.

As she wrote, her upcoming music is “so f**king good,” and she’s “truly jazzed” for her fans to finally hear it.

“I realized the other day it had been a minute since we chatted, and I was missing you,” she wrote. “Do you wear your hair long or short now? Did you take your piercings out? You’ll probably be pleased to know my hair is big and long again.”

She opened up about the death of her dog Pearl, which led to a creative dry spell that delayed work on the upcoming album.

“It was summer, a time of year which is usually so clarifying and special to me, but I was grieving hard for Pearl, carrying it everywhere with me,” she continued. “I found a note in my phone from November which said: I eat a grief sandwich / I wear a grief coat / I see a grief film.”

In December, she explained, she returned to the studio, “just for something to do, and to my surprise, good things came out. Happy, playful things,” she wrote. “I felt my melodic muscles flexing and strengthening.”

Things were moving forward in a positive direction, she shared, as she worked with producer Jack Antonoff.

“It flowed. A thing started to take shape. And then, of course, the world shut down,” she explained. “We’re still working away — Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything. But it’ll take a while longer.”

Despite the state of the world and the ongoing pandemic, Lorde expressed “how excited I am to get back out there. I want to eat summer foods in beautiful countries — ice cream and tomatoes and anchovies. I want to use my gift, and watch it grow. Who knows when it’ll be safe to do those things, but I’m craving them, and I wanted you to know.”

She concluded by urging patience.

“Waiting, the thing that felt so pointless and annoying when I was young, is now this kind of delicious activity. In my opinion, the greatest treat I can give you is work that will last ten, twenty, thirty years. And that kind of work takes time. So if you can, I’d like for you to try tuning in to the time spent waiting for something of the highest quality to arrive,” she added.

“Enjoy the sensation as it builds. When the moment comes, our wave will crest super f**king high. I can tell you, this new thing, it’s got its own colours now. If you know anything about my work, you’ll know what that means.”

She wrapped up by writing, “The work is so f**king good, my friend. I am truly jazzed for you to hear it.”

Thanks to a fan account, the newsletter message can be read in its entirety below: