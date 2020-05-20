Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Insists Singer Isn’t Going To Be Retiring Any Time Soon

Britney Spears is not retiring anytime soon, according to her sister Jamie Lynn.

Jamie Lynn, who has been busy promoting her new Netflix series “Sweet Magnolias”, was asked in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter whether her sister had any plans to make more music in the near future.

She admitted, “I don’t think so,” adding: “I mean, right now, she’s quarantining in L.A. But, in general, she’s kind of just relaxing. And I think that’s good. Britney deserves that. She’s worked her ass off.

“So if she wants to make another album, great. But if she doesn’t feel like it, she doesn’t have to. She’s given the world a lot. I don’t think there are plans for anything — at the moment.”

Singer Britney Spears, right, and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears joke as they present at the Teen Choice Awards 2002 in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2002. (AP Photo/Lucy Nicholson/CPImages)

However, she added when questioned whether that meant Britney might be retiring soon: “No, no, no. Obviously, right now, she’s just trying to quarantine.

“She’s taking it day by day. And when she wants to make music, she’ll make it. I don’t think you can ever retire someone from their passion.”

The comments come after Britney’s son Jayden Federline, 13, admitted his mom might “quit” music during an Instagram Live session from his bedroom back in March.