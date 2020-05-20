Leslie Jordan Admits He Once Gave His Prison Bed To Robert Downey Jr.

Leslie Jordan had many a hilarious story to tell during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

The 65-year-old, who has been entertaining everyone with his hilarious Instagram posts during quarantine, recalled an unlikely encounter with Robert Downey Jr. after being asked about it by a viewer.

“I was sentenced in 1997 to 120 days for several indiscretions I’d really rather not describe right now,” the actor shared of his jail stint. “Let’s just say I haven’t had a drink since.”

“I was told by my lawyer to ask for the homo tank as soon as you get there,” Jordan went on, insisting he was told he wouldn’t survive on the mainline.

“They wouldn’t put me in the homo tank,” he said. “I’m the gayest man here. I fell out of the womb, I landed in my mother’s high heels, why can you not–”

Instead they put him in the “softie tank,” with Jordan saying: “On Day 12 they said, ‘We’ve got good news, you’re out. We don’t have a bed for Robert Downey Jr. He’s downstairs. You have to give him your bed and you’re gonna get out.'”

The star said the pair were “in a little holding area” together at one point, but added: “I didn’t really get to converse with him at all.”

Jordan also spoke about a prank George Clooney once played on him when they were starring on the series “Bodies of Evidence” together before Clooney broke out.

“I was on a diet and I kept telling everybody, you know, I’m on this new diet, I’m trying so hard,” Jordan said. “George went to the wardrobe people and said, ‘Does he wear the same suit every day?’ They said, ‘Uh-huh.’ He said, ‘Take the pants out an inch every day.'”

“I would come to work and I would say, ‘Oh my god, y’all, I’m not losing pounds, I’m losing inches. It’s so amazing.’ By the third day, they were like hanging on me.

“When I accused him, he said it wasn’t him, but you know it was,” Jordan insisted.