Dan Levy Says People Refusing To Wear Masks Should See It As ‘The Simplest, Easiest Act Of Kindness’

Dan Levy is doing his part to convince everyone to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the “Schitt’s Creek” star posted a video to Twitter addressed to the people who refuse to wear masks when around other people.

While admitting he understood the frustrations people have, he offered to recontextualize the case for putting on a mask.

“Imagine seeing it not as an infringement on your freedom, but rather the simplest, easiest act of kindness that you can do in a day,” Levy said. “Not just for yourself, but for other people who might have autoimmune issues, people who, if they were to contract COVID with those issues might have some devastating repercussions.

“See it not as anyone or anything infringing on your freedom, but rather, if you have the freedom to leave your house, if you have the good health to leave your house, why not put on a mask? Make it your good deed for the day and do something nice for yourself and other people.”

According to the Government of Canada, “Masks and respirators (personal respiratory protective devices) are essential during the COVID-19 outbreak. They help slow the spread of the disease in Canada and protect health care providers. Both masks and respirators need to be used in combination with appropriate eye protection (e.g., face shield, goggles) to achieve full protection of the eyes, nose, and mouth.”

Additionally, for those who cannot access medical masks or respirators, non-medical or homemade face coverings can be worn.

“Wearing a homemade facial covering/non-medical mask in the community has not been proven to protect the person wearing it and is not a substitute for physical distancing and hand washing,” the government states. “However, it can be an additional measure taken to protect others around you, even if you have no symptoms. It can be useful for short periods of time, when physical distancing is not possible in public settings, such as when grocery shopping or using public transit.”