Hailey Bieber Admits Thoughts Of Shame And Guilt About Past Actions ‘Tormented Me For Months And Months’

Hailey Bieber spoke about struggling with thoughts of shame and guilt during a candid new interview with Natalie Manuel Lee for the Hillsong YouTube channel.

Bieber admitted in the chat that she’d been kept up at night for the longest time worrying about things she’d done in the past, saying it “legitimately tortured me for months and months.

“I know for myself that I really struggled with letting go of my shame,” the model explained. “I couldn’t really understand what it really meant to be forgiven.

“I would lay down in bed at night, and be like, ‘Omg, why did I do that when I was 17 years old?’ And it’s like, I’m 23 and a married woman, and my life is so far passed my teenage mistakes.”

Bieber admitted she’d finally got to a place of acceptance and she now knows that Jesus loves you no matter what.

“I think I’ve finally gotten to a point where I had to dive deeper. I had to understand, what does the Bible say about feeling guilty and having shame? I do feel like there was a point in my life where I was really living performance-based.”

Bieber shared, “Serving Jesus is not about performance.

“I think for a while, I didn’t understand that. For me, it was just this process of understanding, I don’t have to sit around and feel, ‘Omg this one time when I was 20, I made a mistake… I wish I hadn’t done that. Jesus would be more proud of me if I hadn’t.'”