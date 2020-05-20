Jimmy Fallon Gives James Taylor’s ‘Carolina In My Mind’ A Quarantine Update

Jimmy Fallon really wants to go to Carolina, or anywhere.

On Tuesday’s “The Tonight Show”, the host donned a hat and acoustic guitar for a parody performance of the James Taylor classic “Carolina In My Mind”.

But Fallon gave the song a quarantine twist, adding “(or Anywhere Else)” to the title and singing about all the places he’s dreaming of going while stuck in self-isolation.

The host sings about going to Benihana, “Just to see a shrimp fly/Just to see some rice fry,” and to Home Depot because “I don’t need tools or house plants/Just wanna smell humans and wear pants.”

He ended the song with the lyrics, “Gonna shake hands and hug real tight/And before/We know it it’ll be all right/And we’ll leave this all behind/Won’t have to go to Carolina in our minds.”

Earlier this month, the real James Taylor appeared on “The Tonight Show” to perform an at-home version of his song “You Can Close Your Eyes” accompanied by his wife and son.