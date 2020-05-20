James Cameron And His Wife File Petition To Become Temporary Guardians Of Daughter’s Friend

James Cameron and his wife Suzy Amis Cameron want to give a home to a teenage girl in need.

According to People, the couple have filed a petition to become temporary guardians of a 16-year-old who is “dear friends” with one of their three daughters.

The girl has been living with the Cameron family at their California home since September 2019, while her biological parents have separated and become homeless.

The filing states that the girl’s parents began experiencing “health challenges and financial hardships approximately one and a half years ago rendering them increasingly unable to care” for her.

According to the report, the girl is also currently enrolled at the private school that was founded by Amis Cameron.

Explaining that the teenager is “thriving” while under their care and lives in “a wholesome and stable home environment,” the Camerons are asking to become guardians with the permission of her parents and grandparents.

The temporary guardianship would allow the Camerons to travel with the girl out of state and internationally. Cameron has been directing the “Avatar” sequels in New Zealand.