‘Bachelor’ Star Amanda Stanton Hits Back At Critics After Being Slammed For Driving To Another State To Get Her Hair Done

“The Bachelor” star Amanda Stanton has fired back after she was slammed for driving to Arizona from California to get her hair done amid the coronavirus crisis.

Stanton shared a lengthy message on her Instagram Story defending her decision to travel with her eight-year-old daughter Kinsley, insisting they’d been in quarantine since March 14.

She stated in the original post that although she’d “drove very very far” to get her hair done, “it was worth it.”

After receiving negative messages, Stanton wrote: “I haven’t even gone to the grocery store [since March 14]. I hadn’t had my hair done since January and my hairstylist who I have been going to for years JUST opened her salon.”

“Not a single person in there was a stranger or even close,” she said, adding they had been tested for COVID-19 and it had come back negative.

“We’re heading home and going to quarantine again before we see family or anyone,” Stanton’s post continued. “Some might think this is going to great lengths to get my hair done but honestly, I have nothing else to do and isolating for a couple weeks when I get home was something I was willing to do. To each their own!”

“I’m confident that I’ve been making responsible choices during this time and am proud of myself!” she added.