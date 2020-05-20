Britney Spears Reacts To ‘Baby One More Time’ Being Named All-Time Greatest Debut Single

Britney Spears holds a unique place in the eyes of Rolling Stone.

RELATED: Britney Spears ‘Felt Like An Ugly Duckling’ As A Child

The publication named Spears’ 1998 smash hit “…Baby One More Time” as the greatest debut single of all time. The list of 100 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time was published on Tuesday and Spears sat firmly in front of 99 other hits.

Number ONE 😱 ??!!? Thank you @RollingStone …. what an honor 💋💋💋 !!!!!! https://t.co/GnFH7Mqxjn — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) May 19, 2020

“In the great tradition of debut singles, it was a divisive statement that drew a line between past and future… with ‘…Baby One More Time’, this girl changed the sound of pop forever,” Rolling Stone wrote. “It’s Britney, b**ch. Nothing was ever the same.”

“Number ONE??!!?” Spears tweeted on Tuesday. “What an honour.”

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Insists Britney Isn’t Retiring Any Time Soon

Composing the remainder of the top five (Nos. 5 to 2) were “Maybellene” (Chuck Berry), “Sucker M.C.’s/It’s Like That” (Run-DMC), “Anarchy in the U.K.” (The Sex Pistols), and “I Want You Back” (The Jackson 5).