Calvin Harris Reveals He ‘Died’ And Had His Heart Restarted In 2014

Calvin Harris. Photo: CP Images
2014 was a rocky year for Calvin Harris.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the DJ looked back on that year in which he hit No. 1 on the UK charts with his single “Summer”, reached No. 2 with his album Motion, and played a big set at EDC during the summer.

He then revealed that it was all followed up by his heart stopping and having to be restarted at the ER.

That same year, Harris was forced to cancel his MTV EMA performance due to heart problems.

The DJ later revealed that he had been diagnosed with arrhythmia, a condition affecting the heart’s rhythm. As a result, Harris made a number of lifestyle changes, including giving up alcohol.

