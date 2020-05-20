Ken Jeong Tries To Determine Which James Corden Staffers Can Sing

Ken Jeong put his skills as a panellist on “The Masked Singer” to the test.

The “Community” and “Crazy Rich Asians” star dropped by “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday. Jeong was greeted not just by Corden but by a handful of “The Late Late Show” staff.

Jeong, who recently worked as a judge on “The Masked Singer”, was tasked with guessing which three of the six can actually sing. It turned out to be quite the challenge even with Dr. Ken’s incredible skills of deduction.

Ultimately, Jeong only managed to guess one singer correctly despite benefiting from Corden’s help.