Fans Notice Something Strange About Jennifer Lopez’s Gym Selfie

Jennifer Lopez recently showed off her incredible abs in an Instagram post but that’s not all fans noticed in the snap.

Lopez shared a couple of photos taken in her gym, with many commenting on the singer’s jaw-dropping physique.

However, others mentioned they could see a man in a mask over her right shoulder.

Credit: Instagram/@jlo

Lopez has been quarantined with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, as well as her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max and his daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12.

The couple recently confirmed they’d be postponing their wedding this summer.

“We have to go with the flow now. Everything is fluid. Everything has been just on a pause,” Rodriguez told Jimmy Fallon at the end of last month.

“We just want to make sure we think safety first to make sure all the little ones are all in a good place.”